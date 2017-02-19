UPDATE: Man shot near Churchill Downs in critical condition

One person was found shot in the area of Churchill Downs on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.

Officers were called to the area of South 6th Street and Heywood Avenue at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That location is one block from Churchill Downs.

They found a man who had been shot, according to LMPD

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire displaces boarding home residents in Shawnee neighborhood

+ Gunshot victim shows up at University Hospital

+ 2 shot at bus top on West Broadway

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.