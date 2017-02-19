UPDATE: Man shot near Churchill Downs in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.
Officers were called to the area of South 6th Street and Heywood Avenue at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That location is one block from Churchill Downs.
They found a man who had been shot, according to LMPD
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).
