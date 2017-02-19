UPDATE: Man shot near Churchill Downs in critical condition - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

UPDATE: Man shot near Churchill Downs in critical condition

One person was found shot in the area of Churchill Downs on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News) One person was found shot in the area of Churchill Downs on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.

Officers were called to the area of South 6th Street and Heywood Avenue at 1 p.m. on Sunday. That location is one block from Churchill Downs.

They found a man who had been shot, according to LMPD

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Fire displaces boarding home residents in Shawnee neighborhood
Gunshot victim shows up at University Hospital
2 shot at bus top on West Broadway

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly