Grandson of Chicago alderman charged in Louisville murder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man charged in the murder in Louisville is the grandson of a Chicago alderman.

Kenneth Austin, 28, is charged in the death of John Grover on January 30. Grover, 25, was found shot to death in his home on Wilson Avenue.

Austin's grandmother is Carrie Austin, the 34th Ward Alderman and Chairwoman of the Chicago City Council's Budget Committee, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Gerad Carter, Phillip Jackson and Christopher Champion are also charged in Grover's murder.

Carter was extradited from Cook County jail in Chicago to LMDC on Friday.

