14 UofL Rolls Past North Carolina in 'Pink Out' Game

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Sunday's UofL women's basketball game with North Carolina was a pink out for breast cancer awareness. "Just to see the whole gym packed with pink, that was great," said sophomore, Asia Durr. Nobody in the arena looked better than Cards' assistant Sam Purcell, who broke out a pink suit with white shoes. "He got swag. He's the best dressed coach on the coaching staff," said junior, Myisha Hines-Allen. "It won't surprise me if he dyes it some other color for the next home game to make you think he has two suits," joked head coach, Jeff Walz.

Walz had a great idea that he actually borrowed from North Carolina State. He had five breast cancer survivors go through the starting lineups with the UofL starters before the game. "Walz: I know those five women that had the chance to go out there were really excited, and just really enjoyed it."

Once the game tipped, Hines-Allen went off on the Tar Heels. She finished with 19 points and 12 boards as U of L built a 34-21 halftime lead. At the break there was a breast cancer survivor parade. Dozens of survivors marched out to half court to an ovation by the Cardinal faithful. "The idea of being here eight years ago was a crazy situation in my life. I praise God that this day is here," said cancer survivor, Wanda Lipscomb-Anderson. "It's important that we all just come together as whole just to support one another in these cases and these causes," stated Darla Frazier, also a cancer survivor.

In the second half the Cards pour it on. Asia Durr scored a game high 28 points as U of L cruised to an 87-57 win. "There are spurts where we look really good. We've got to get more consistency," said Walz. "They play mainly guards and their post players are still kind of guards as well. So coach Walz said he wanted us to get a few paint touches as well. So that's what we were trying to do," said Durr.

Sometimes basketball is about more than just a game. The sport not only brought people together, but also raised awareness.

