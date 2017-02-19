Social media creates bonds in unlikely circumstances

On Tuesday, three strangers used a social network to help connect in some tough times. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tens of thousands of people in Louisville and Southern Indiana are on social media pet groups to stay informed and help find lost animals. On Tuesday, three strangers used a social network to help connect in some tough times.

Filled with gratitude, Gale Branch hugged two women she has never meet before.

“It was so amazing how everyone just helped me find her,” Branch said.

On Tuesday night, she lost her dog, Marcus, in her Parkway Village neighborhood.

“I thought I have pictures of her I can put up flyers,” Branch said.

Around the same time, Valerie Elmore was driving on Eastern Parkway near Delor Avenue.

“I saw a dog come out into the street, it got hit and so I immediately tried to pull over and help it because obviously it needed it,” Elmore said.

Elmore drove the dog to Jefferson Animal Hospital. Marcus died, and Elmore had no way of telling who the owner was. She turned to social media.

“I wanted to find the owner so they would find out what happened to her,” Elmore said.

Elmore made her post on the Next Door app. It received some attention, and then Lenore Slawsky shared it on Facebook animal pages across the city.

“You know you can look all night but you can't cover every inch and with social media you can have thousands of eyes,” Slawsky said,

The ‘Kentuckian Lost and Found Pets Network’ has over 15,000 likes. This is where Branch received the news that her dog had been hit.

“There are so many animals that get hit and no one ever knows what happened to them. It didn't turn out like we would have hoped but at least we got closure,” Branch said.

Branch was able to saying goodbye to a member of her family. From her sorrow grew a new trust and bond between neighbors who connected on social media.

“I hope that other people that if they see a dog that is hit or lost they will post something so that other people have closure,” said Branch.

