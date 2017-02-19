'99 Kentucky Derby winner, Charismatic, dead

GEORGETOWN, KY (WAVE) - Former Kentucky Derby winner and 1999 Horse of the Year, Charismatic has died.

The stallion was 20 years old, and was discovered early this morning at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center in Georgetown, Kentucky, according to a release from Old Friends.

"Right now, everyone is pretty much inconsolable," Michael Blowen, Old Friends president, said. "Last night, at 6:30, he was fine. He was a really tough horse and he deserved a much longer retirement. But none of us, unfortunately, has a magic wand. Everyone at Old Friends takes solace from the few great months that this great Champion gave us."

Charismatic was trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, and won the 1999 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, but was injured during the Belmont Stakes.

He retired with five wins from 17 starts and earnings over $2 million.

The cause of his death is unknown.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.