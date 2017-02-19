Two in custody following high-speed chase with KSP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police, Metrosafe confirms.

The chase started in Hardin County, and ended at Dixie Highway and Speedway Avenue.

The two suspects were wanted out of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. They were wanted for various felonies including Burglary, according to a dispatcher from KSP's Elizabethtown post.

Authorities from Missouri had been pinging the suspects' cellphones. When they verified their location, they contacted Kentucky State Police. The chase ensued shortly thereafter.

LMPD and Radcliff Police assisted on the chase.

An LMPD officer wrecked their cruiser and sustained minor injuries.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene will update this story as more information becomes available.

