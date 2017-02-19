Two in custody following high-speed chase with KSP

Tens of thousands of people in Louisville and Southern Indiana are on social media pet groups to stay informed and help find lost animals.More >>
Tens of thousands of people in Louisville and Southern Indiana are on social media pet groups to stay informed and help find lost animals.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Former Kentucky Derby winner and 1999 Horse of the Year, Charismatic has died.More >>
Former Kentucky Derby winner and 1999 Horse of the Year, Charismatic has died.More >>
A man charged in the murder in Louisville is the grandson of a Chicago alderman.More >>
A man charged in the murder in Louisville is the grandson of a Chicago alderman.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.More >>
Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in South Louisville.More >>