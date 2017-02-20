Family of police shooting victim seek legal guidance

It’s still tough for Shawna Coates to find words when she talks about her brother, 32-year-old William Young. He was shot and killed by police about a week ago. Young was homeless and staying in an abandoned home off of Oleanda Avenue.More >>
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase with Kentucky State Police, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Tens of thousands of people in Louisville and Southern Indiana are on social media pet groups to stay informed and help find lost animals.More >>
Former Kentucky Derby winner and 1999 Horse of the Year, Charismatic has died.More >>
A man charged in the murder in Louisville is the grandson of a Chicago alderman.More >>
