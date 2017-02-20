Family of police shooting victim seeks legal guidance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s still tough for Shawna Coates to find words when she talks about her brother, 32-year-old William Young. He was shot and killed by police about a week ago.

Young was homeless and staying in an abandoned home off Oleanda Avenue.

“There is an issue with Louisville, with the abandoned houses, with the homeless, and with the mental disability of the people,” Coates said. “Someone needs to step up and someone needs to take charge and say look we need to help these people."

During the body camera footage of the shooting, it appears that police were familiar with Young. One of them said, “You remember where the guy was last time right?”

Coates is questioning why they used lethal force. She and her family have now asked a local attorney Sam Aguiar, who's already representing another family of a man killed by police, to look into Young's case.

“It looks like and it sounds like Billy was shot while he was getting up,” Aguiar said. “If he's charging at an officer in response to being shot

several times I don't know that we can necessarily be critical of that.”

However, authorities say Young caused a chest injury to an officer and lunged at police with a sharp object.

“There really is a problem here,” Aguiar said. “I guess the issue with this situation is that Billy was shot a lot. He was shot a tremendous amount of times. The neighbors that I've talked to have been fairly clear that the police had been here before and that this house was a recurring problem.”

LMPD is conducting an internal investigation. However, the commonwealth's attorney will determine if the case moves forward.

