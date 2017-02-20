Pair arrested after multi-county police chase identified

The chase ended in the Valley Station area after KSP troopers forcibly stopped the fleeing car. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the names of the two people arrested after a chase through three counties that ended in southwestern Louisville Metro.

Jermaine Young, 39, of Brownsville, TN, and Jessica L. Billings, 28, of Poplar Bluff, MO, were both arrested on felony warrants out of Missouri.

The chase began after KSP troopers were asked by authorities in Missouri to be on the lookout for a car which had been tracked to the area of the Radcliff Walmart after pinging the location of a cell phone. The car was spotted by Radcliff officers at the Walmart, but fled north on 31-W toward Louisville. Troopers say speeds reached 115 MPH during the pursuit.

After briefly entering Meade County, the car came into Jefferson County where Louisville Metro police joined the chase. The fleeing car hit two vehicles before it was forcibly stopped by KSP troopers at Dixie Highway and Speedway Ave. in the Valley Station area. A Louisville Metro police officer sustained minor injuries after crashing his cruiser into a telephone pole during the chase.

Billings was arrested at the scene; Young was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Young and Billings are being held on fugitive warrants from Missouri. Young is also facing Kentucky charges of two counts of fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, DUI. KSP says and LMPD K9 altered officers to the center console of the car where a baggie of meth and marijuana were found, along with other drug paraphernalia.

Both have been booked into the Hardin County Detention Center.

