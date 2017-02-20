KSP accepting applications for Trooper Island Camp

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are inviting hundreds of children to participate in their summer camp.

Applications are now being accepted for Trooper Island Camp at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County.

The camp hosts about 700 kids, ages 10-12, from low-income families each summer.

Campers will take part in activities that build esteem, good citizenship and positive relationships with each other and law enforcement.

The focus of the camp is to provide an experience for children who may not be able to afford other summer camps. The camp is funded by donations and no public funds are used.

“Often when these children arrive at camp they are burdened with life’s struggles,” Camp Commander Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven said. “We provide a get-away for them where they experience unique activities that develop confidence, trust and creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Applications for Trooper Island Camp are being accepted through May 1. Parents should print the application, complete it and mail it to the nearest KSP post.

+ Trooper Island Camp application

+ Mailing addresses for KSP posts

