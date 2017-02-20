Louisville Urban League to hold free foreclosure prevention forum

The Louisville Urban League invites homeowners to learn about opportunities to save their homes from foreclosure. (Source: Images Money on flickr.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Losing your home? Trouble paying your mortgage?

The Louisville Urban League invites homeowners to learn about opportunities to save their homes from foreclosure.

The Foreclosure Prevention Fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at the Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway in Louisville.

The League will help you connect with your lender to work out an agreement to help save your home at no cost to you. This is for people who may be behind on their mortgages, experiencing a loss or decrease in income, needing help with a loan modification or assistance with a forbearance agreement.

For more information, call The Center for Housing and Financial Empowerment at 502-566-3362.

