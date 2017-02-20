Season tickets for UK football go on sale Wednesday

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Season tickets for University of Kentucky's 2017 home football games will go on sale Wednesday, February 22.

Season tickets range from $240 to $2,850, depending on location and corresponding K Fund donations. Click here for the stadium seating chart and price list.

The university is offering a limited number of Pocket Passes this year for $205. With a Pocket Pass, fans can watch home games on their mobile devices with a different viewpoint (seat) for each game.

Season ticket holders from 2016 must renew their tickets by April 16.

Parking permits will also be available for the season. Click here for parking map and prices.

Student season tickets and single-game tickets for the public will go on sale at a later date.

Kentucky football will next take the field on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. for the annual Blue-White Spring Game. Complete ticket information about the spring game has not yet been announced.

