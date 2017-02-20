KY UPS drivers honored for 25 years of safe driving - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KY UPS drivers honored for 25 years of safe driving

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
23 Kentucky drivers were honored for their safe practices on the road. (Source: WAVE 3 News) 23 Kentucky drivers were honored for their safe practices on the road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Twenty-three Kentucky UPS drivers have been honored for more than two decades of safe driving for the company. 

The 23 drivers are among 1,575 worldwide who were inducted into the Circle of Honor. The Circle of Honor is an organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 years or more of accident-free driving. 

Louisville native, Cleveland Francis, is the state's senior-most safe driver with 47 years of accident-free driving.

Kentucky has 187 active Circle of Honor drivers. 

Out of the 23 drivers honored, seven are based in Louisville. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

