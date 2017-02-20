Man suspected of fast food restaurant robbery quickly arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The suspect in the robbery of a fast food restaurant in the Russell neighborhood was taken into custody just minutes after the crime was committed.

Cedric A. Grady, 42, of Louisville, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with one count of robbery.

The robbery Grady is accused of committing happened around 2:40 p.m. February 18 at the Taco Bell, 2801 W. Broadway. Louisville Metro police say Grady was wearing a hood as he approached the counter and had his hands in his pockets.

Grady, who whispered his demand for money to the manager and threatened to "shoot the place up," according to the police report.

Bond for Grady was set at $20,000 cash. His next court date is March 2.

