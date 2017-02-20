Car crashes into Centre College building, driver killed

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. (Source: WLEX)

DANVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man died after his car slammed into a building at a Kentucky college.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday at Centre College in Danville.

According to Boyle County Deputy Coroner Mike Wilder, Ricky Baker from Perryville, 47, died when his vehicle crashed into the Horky House which houses the college's human resources and finance offices.

The car was traveling on West Main when Baker veered off the road Wilder said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the wreck.

College leaders said the staff is expected to be back in the building by Tuesday or later in the week.

An autopsy will be performed in Frankfort to determine Baker's cause of death.

