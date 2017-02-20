Cards move up #7, Cats to #11 in AP poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. Gonzaga (59) 28-0 1618 1

2. Villanova (5) 26-2 1556 2

3. Kansas (1) 24-3 1503 3

4. Arizona 25-3 1356 5

5. UCLA 24-3 1316 6

6. Oregon 24-4 1297 7

7. Louisville 22-5 1267 8

8. North Carolina 23-5 1138 10

9. Baylor 22-5 1108 4

10. Duke 22-5 1014 12

11. Kentucky 22-5 943 13

12. West Virginia 21-6 908 9

13. Florida 22-5 822 15

14. Purdue 22-5 807 16

15. Cincinnati 24-3 733 18

16. Wisconsin 22-5 713 11

17. SMU 24-4 554 19

18. Virginia 18-8 427 14

19. Florida State 21-6 419 17

20. Saint Mary's 24-3 375 22

21. Notre Dame 21-7 322 25

22. Butler 21-6 295 24

23. Creighton 22-5 178 20

24. Maryland 22-5 159 23

25. Wichita State 25-4 153 -

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

