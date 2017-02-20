City to audit LMDC over inmate release activity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections will be the subject of an audit by the city into the release of inmates.

The review will cover a period of 13 months - from January 1, 2016 through February 1, 2017- and will include "all court ordered inmate release activity."

LMDC director Mark Bolton was informed of the audit by letter, which states in part, "The objective of the review is to determine the quantity of inmates released during the review period and to verify that the date of each release was in accordance with the corresponding court order."

The audit will also look at "the financial impact of any erroneous release activity..."

The review will be conducted by the Office of Internal Audit.

