Film production studio opens in the Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new production house is putting Louisville on the map as the place in Kentucky to film.

Paint Factory Studios opened on February 1 in a graffiti-covered building at 1507 Portland Avenue. It's home to 10,000 square feet of space in a warehouse that film crews can rent.

The warehouse is the former Devoe Paint Company’s research and development offices.



“It's a real opportunity to infuse new life to an area that has needed it for a while,” producer and project manager Laury Christensen said.



Christensen has worked on projects around the area. She said the opening of the Paint Factory Studio on Portland Avenue is unique to the city.



“The problem with Louisville right now is they are basing the productions in a lot of different locations,” Director at the Paint Factory Studios Lindsay Moremen said.

It took two months to plan and renovate the old warehouse into a production house.



Moremen created a space for film crews to build sets, store wardrobes, rent props, and shoot their projects.

“People that helped with the renovation, they were really interested in what we were doing because this is not an industry that is typically in Louisville,” Moremen said.



Moremen has a team behind her. Charisse Hutt is helping and even organized an initiative to connect locals with work as extras.



“Getting the local community involved, most people have the same outlook I do," Hutt said. "I would never be in a movie, ya know, and this is their opportunity."

In 2017, the Kentucky Film Office approved 22 films for tax incentives to shoot in Kentucky. The goal is to lure them to Louisville.



“When a film comes to Louisville, Kentucky, it not only employs a whole host of freelance production people, it infuses the local economy,” Moremen said.



For more information on how to connect with the Paint Factory Studios visit their Facebook page.



