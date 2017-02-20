Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified

A man was shot to death on the Watterson Expressway late Friday night. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot to death on the Watterson Expressway on Friday has been identified.

Nicolas Thomas, 20, died from a gunshot wound just before midnight, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Thomas was shot while driving westbound on I-264 between Louisville International Airport and the Taylor Blvd. exit, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Friday night.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

