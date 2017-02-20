Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who was shot to death on the Watterson Expressway on Friday has been identified.
Nicolas Thomas, 20, died from a gunshot wound just before midnight, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
>> PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead in shooting on I-264 in Louisville
Thomas was shot while driving westbound on I-264 between Louisville International Airport and the Taylor Blvd. exit, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Friday night.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
