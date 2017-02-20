LMPD needs help identifying man who stole $6K worth of TVs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who stole TVs worth thousands of dollars.



The man targeted the Louisville Urban League and A.D. Porter and Sons Funeral Home, stealing two TVs worth a combined $6,000, police said.



Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said the man is the kind of person the group tries to help.



"It's a sign of the times, and I think it's a reflection of drug usage,” Reynolds said. “Where we see increased drug usage, we're going to see increased

violence, increased crime and we've all got to pay attention to those things."



On January 17, the man broke into the Urban league and then did the same thing to A.D. Porter and Sons on February 7, police said.

"I think the real problem has to do with mental illness in our community,” Reynolds said. “I think the real problem has to do with lack of resources."



Reynolds said she feels more disappointed and saddened than angry.

"This does not make me feel discouraged at all,” Reynolds said. “It's just one more bump in the road. We'll get through it."



Police urge anyone with information to call their anonymous tip line, 574-LMPD (5673).



