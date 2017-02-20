Suspect identified in Delphi double homicide

According to Indiana State Police, the man is involved in the murder of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. (Source: ISP)

DELPHI, IN (WAVE) - A man originally wanted for questioning is now the main suspect in the murder of two Indiana teenagers.

According to Indiana State Police, the man is involved in the murder of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams.

The teens were reported missing on Monday, February 13th while hiking. Their bodies were found the next day in the woods near Delphi.

Police have not revealed who the man is and continue to look for him.

On Saturday, thousands gathered for a memorial motorcycle ride to raise money for the girls' families. Saturday evening, the teens were remembered at a public visitation at Delphi High school which ended with a lantern release.

The Carroll County teens were laid to rest on Sunday.

Information about this case can be provided to police by calling the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786. Information can be reported anonymously.

