TUESDAY AT 11: Local families put meals-in-a-box providers to the test

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Getting a decent dinner on the table night after night can be a challenge.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

That's in part why those meals-in-a-box providers are growing in number.

WAVE 3 News' Shannon Cogan asked two local families to test out two of the products.

The McDevitts tried the roasted pork from Blue Apron and the Ellis family ordered the Szechuan lamb noodles with bok choy from Plated.

Tuesday at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News, find out how the families liked their meals, and whether they saved any time or money.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.