Trial set for teen charged in 2015 Shelby Park murder

Kyree Yancey is accused of murdering Garfield Webb Jr. in 2015. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager accused of killing a man in 2015 is heading to trial later this year.

Kyree Yancey, now 18, is charged with murder in the death of Garfield Webb Jr.

Webb, who was 25 years old when he was killed, was shot multiple times and robbed in the 700 block of Camp Street in July, 2015, according to police.

Yancey was later arrested in Amarillo, TX in February, 2016. He is now in custody at LMDC.

Yancey was in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing. The prosecution and defense agreed to set a trial date for July 5. A pretrial conference is scheduled for June 9.

