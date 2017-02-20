New Albany one-way street conversion continues

The city of New Albany released this map of four troublesome areas during the morning commute. (Source: NewAlbanyCityHall.com)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Construction continues in New Albany as several streets are converted from one-way to two-way.

Five downtown New Albany streets, Spring, Elm, Bank, Market and Pearl, will be converted to two-way.

RELATED STORIES:

+ 5 one-way streets in New Albany to become two-way streets

+ Downtown one-way streets to change to two-way traffic

Ramps and sidewalk corners are being updated to meet federal disability requirements.

Parking spots lost to the conversion are also being addressed.

City leaders said the goal is to have streets ready for two-way traffic in the next few months.

The project is expected to cost $2.4 million, but federal dollars will cover $2 million of it.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.