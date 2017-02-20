Parents on state of JCPS: 'Shakier than ever'

Parents along with several key players within JCPS will gather Tuesday evening to ask Dr. Donna Hargens to step down. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The state of JCPS, some parents say it’s shakier than ever, so much that they’re asking the superintendent to step down.

Parents along with several key players within JCPS said they will gather Tuesday evening at 6:30 outside of the VanHoose Education center to ask Dr. Donna Hargens to step down. They said they want someone in the interim to clean things up.

With an announcement of another state audit going through Kentucky’s biggest school district, all eyes are once again on JCPS.

"My belief, my hope, is that Jefferson County is going to be an open door and they’re going to work with us," KY Commissioner of Education Stephen Pruitt said.

This audit serves as an impetus for parents to hold a protest against the upper administration.

"It’s likely that those outcomes will not be in her favor," Gay Adelmann said. Adelmann is the co-founder of Dear JCPS, a website that collects anonymous letters from parents with concerns about the district. "Therefore we would like to request that she should step down."

Adelmann said the district simply doesn’t have time to sit and wait for an administrative decision from the board.

"They don’t have the ability to terminate her without a great deal of paperwork and due process," Adelmann explained. "We just don’t have time for that process to take place."

Their message to Dr. Hargens? Resign, while she still can. In response to that, Hargens said that’s not what she is focusing on.

"Making sure that I do whatever is in the best interest of students in terms of making sure that we’re preparing them for the future," Hargens said. "That’s what I focus on."

Adelmann said that’s not enough. She said they are collectively asking for an interim superintendent to come in and heal the district.

"They can step in and guide us through the audit and run the district until we can get the ship back under control," Adelmann said.

While Dear JCPS parents anxiously await the results of the audit, Hargens said she’s embracing it.

"We think it’s a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate our strengths and look for any areas that we can get better in," Hargens said.

Hargens renewed her contract with the Board of Education in 2015. She has a little over two years left on her term.

