Bail set for women charged with having 47 pounds of heroin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two women indicted earlier this month for trafficking a large amount of heroin is out of jail on bond.

Shontanique Brown and Ashley Neely were arrested on February 9 when police executed search warrants at their homes.

Officers found about 47 pounds of heroin, a handgun, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of currency in the homes, according to police.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Trial set for teen charged in 2015 Shelby Park murder

+ City to audit LMDC over inmate release activity

+ LMPD needs help identifying man who stole $6K worth of TVs

The women were arraigned on Monday. Brown posted $25,000 to make bail. Neely's bail was set at $100,000 with a 10% cash option. If she posts the $10,000, she will be released on home incarceration and allowed to participate in work release.

Brown and Neely are scheduled to for a pre-trial conference on April 14.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.