City leaders joined the staff at Irma Dee's for a ribbon cutting on Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new soul food restaurant is now open in the Parkland neighborhood.

Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders attended the ribbon cutting ceremony at Irma Dee's on Monday.

Irma Dee's is the only sit-down restaurant in Parkland. It offers southern favorites such as fired chicken, greens and chitterlings.

"We know that Parkland struggles, but Parkland is on the rise," Councilwoman Jessica Green said at the grand opening. "This is a family that invests in the neighborhood. They are from Parkland. This is their fourth investment in the Parkland neighborhood."

Irma Dee's is located at 1213 South 28th Street.

