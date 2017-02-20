Councilman on LMDC audit: 'They should be released when they're supposed to be'

The city is looking into inmate release errors. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mismanagement of Louisville's jail could be costing residents money and costing inmates time.

"We really don't have hard numbers and hard facts to talk about and all of these things have a cost to the taxpayer," Councilman David James said.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections is now at the center of an audit. The city is looking into an alleged pattern of errors regarding inmate release dating back to January of last year.

"Are they released before they say they should be released; or after they say they're being released?" Councilman James said. "Either way it's not good. They should be released when they're supposed to be released."

Councilman James said one man was incarcerated for five and a half months past his court-ordered release date.

Jacob Healy and Larry Hibbs Junior hit LMDC with a federal lawsuit in early February. Both men said they were detained too long.

"I don't know what happened or why I was there longer," Healey said. "I just know that if I hadn't made that phone call I would have probably sat there."

Healy's suit was filed less than two weeks after LMDC Director Mark Bolton and other jail leaders faced a contempt hearing for similar allegations.

"Because each time one of these errors takes place it has a far reaching effect for the defendant," Judge Stephanie Burke said during the time of the hearing.

Bolton was notified of the audit in a letter issued on Monday. LMDC's Assistant Director responded with the statement, "Louisville Metro Department of Corrections looks forward to working with the Auditor."

