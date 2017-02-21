Suspect in Murray, KY shooting in custody

Passport Health Plan announced Wednesday that it will build a state-of-the-art Health and Wellness Campus on a 20-acre West Louisville property that once was slated for a Walmart.More >>
Passport Health Plan announced Wednesday that it will build a state-of-the-art Health and Wellness Campus on a 20-acre West Louisville property that once was slated for a Walmart.More >>
The incident happened Saturday at Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road.More >>
The incident happened Saturday at Dixie Highway and Farnsley Road.More >>
The shootings stemmed from an altercation among four women, police said.More >>
The shootings stemmed from an altercation among four women, police said.More >>
Police said most of the shots were fired at the home, but the victim also was shot in the middle of Dixie Highway.More >>
Police said most of the shots were fired at the home, but the victim also was shot in the middle of Dixie Highway.More >>
The event was a part of Senator Sander’s “Come Together and Fight Back” tour.More >>
The event was a part of Senator Sander’s “Come Together and Fight Back” tour.More >>