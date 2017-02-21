Pedestrian hit by vehicle at I-264 and Bardstown Road dies

The incident happened on a ramp from Bardstown Road to westbound I-264. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on the Watterson Expressway near Bardstown Road has died.

A spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the driver of a Jeep Liberty headed west on I-264 hit the man, who was in his 20s. The victim was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Charges are not expected to be filed against the driver who remained at the scene after the incident happened.

Only one lane of traffic was closed, but it has since reopened.

