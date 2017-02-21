Kentucky's Darkest Day: 6 months and counting

This is what the eclipse might look like at 2:25 p.m. ET on Aug. 21. (Source: timeanddate.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The countdown is on to what will be a chance of a lifetime event in WAVE Country.

In exactly six months, the day will finally arrive when the skies turn dark over Kentucky.

A rare total solar eclipse will take place on Aug. 21 as the moon will pass in front of the sun, casting a shadow onto Earth.

Hopkinsville, Ky., will be the point of Greatest Eclipse that will experience a duration of totality for more than two and a half minutes. It will be the only spot on Earth for the most amount of the sun to temporarily "disappear."

If you plan to stay in town, the show will be impressive. Nearly 96 percent of the sun will disappear when the eclipse reaches totality in Louisville at 2:25 p.m. that day.

The good news is if you miss this event, another total solar eclipse will pass through WAVE Country in April 2024.

