Jobseekers invited to career and development fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jobseekers are invited to attend a recruitment event that will feature several area businesses that are looking to hire.

The Kentuckiana Career and Development Fair will be held at KFC Yum! Center Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Participating businesses are seeking workers for various types of positions, both full-time and part-time, as well as temporary and seasonal. Attendees will be able to speak with representatives from companies that range from large corporations to small businesses, colleges, manufacturers, and more. They include Louisville Marriott Downtown, Dealer Car Search, Packaging Unlimited, Visionworks, KFC Yum! Center, Galt House Hotel, Kentucky Department of Corrections, and Correct Care Solutions.

Employers who would like to register for a table at the event can visit the KFC Yum! Center's website, email Robbie Valentine at rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com or call 502-690-9000 for more information.

Jobseekers do not need to register in advance and will be able to apply onsite at employers' stations at the arena.

