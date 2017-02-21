Jury selection underway in trial of men accused of killing toddler

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Jury selection is underway for the trial of three suspects charged in connection to the shooting death of Ne’riah Miller.

Ne’riah was shot and killed on the front porch of her home in the 100 block of S. 37th St. in the Shawnee neighborhood in August of 2014. She was 16 months old when she was shot.

Michael Dunn, William McLemore, Demarkus Trambler, Trey Anderson, and Duwan Mason Jr. were all charged in connection to the shooting.

Anderson took a plea deal in exchange for information. He told detectives that Mason Jr. was the one who fired the shot that killed the toddler. Anderson received a five-year prison sentence in exchange for that testimony.

Dunn also took a plea deal in the case. Dunn received a total of 10 years in prison. He will not be sentenced until after the trial, as part of his plea agreement.

Once jury selection is over, the men charged will stand before the jury for a trial. It is still unclear how long that process will take.

This story will be updated.

