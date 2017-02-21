Police: Woman held store employees, customers at knifepoint

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly used a knife to hold people against their will inside a convenience store.

Julie N. Barnes, 33, of Louisville, is charged with five counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief.

Barnes was armed with a knife when she entered the Thorntons store at 2000 7th Street Road around 12:40 p.m. February 20, according to her Louisville Metro Police Department arrest report.

Once inside, Barnes locked the door and would not let the five people inside the store leave and threatened an employee with the knife. The arrest report goes on to say that Barnes also broke a computer belonging to the store.

Barnes dropped the knife when LMPD officers arrived at the store and placed her under arrest.

