2 people found dead of possible drug overdoses off Bishop Lane

The motel is located near the watterson Expressway exit to Newburg Road. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The bodies were found in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn, located at 3322 Red Roof Inn Place. (Source: Google Maps)

Louisville Metro police secured an area of the 3rd floor of the motel as part of the investigation. (source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The discovery of the bodies was reported around 12:30 p.m. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency responders have converged on an area off Bishop Lane and Newburg Road where two bodies have been found.

The discovery was reported to MetroSafe at 12:30 p.m.

LMPD homicide detectives are at the scene in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn Place.

The victims' manner of death is unknown at this time. but a MetroSafe supervisor indicated these are likely drug overdoses.

