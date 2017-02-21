2 people found dead of possible drug overdoses off Bishop Lane

LMPD homicide detectives are at the scene in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn Place. The victims' manner of death is unknown at this time.More >>
LMPD homicide detectives are at the scene in the 3300 block of Red Roof Inn Place. The victims' manner of death is unknown at this time.More >>
Charismatic died from a severe catastrophic fracture of his pelvis that resulted in fatal bleeding.More >>
Charismatic died from a severe catastrophic fracture of his pelvis that resulted in fatal bleeding.More >>
The incident happened at the Thorntons store at 2000 7th Street Road around 12:40 p.m. February 20, according to her Louisville Metro police.More >>
The incident happened at the Thorntons store at 2000 7th Street Road around 12:40 p.m. February 20, according to her Louisville Metro police.More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
Take a look at the most commonly picked Powerball numbers since Sept. 30, 2015. (Data provided by Powerball.com)More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor said the incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.More >>