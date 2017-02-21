Cause of death released for 1999 Derby winner Charismatic

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The official cause of death has been released for Charismatic, the 1999 dual classic winner.

According to a necropsy, which is a surgical examination that's performed on dead animals to learn why that animal died, Charismatic "suffered a severe catastrophic fracture of his pelvis that resulted in fatal bleeding," according to the press release.

"Pelvic fractures will in some cases also lacerate the large arteries of the pelvis and cause severe internal bleeding," said Bryan Waldridge and Rhodes Bell, both doctors of veterinary medicine. "Fatal pelvic fractures are uncommon and usually unforeseeable. It is not possible to know exactly how the injury happened or any factors that may have led to its occurrence."

Charismatic died on Friday, Feb. 19. He will be buried on Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, KY.

