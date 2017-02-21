VIDEO: UPS tests residential deliveries via drone

LITHIA, FL (WAVE) - UPS has successfully tested a drone that launches from the top of a UPS package car, autonomously delivers a package to an address, and then returns to the vehicle while the driver continues along the route making separate deliveries, the company announced.

The test was conducted Monday in Lithia, FL.

“This test is different than anything we’ve done with drones so far," UPS Senior Vice President of Global Engineering and Sustainability Mark Wallace said. "It has implications for future deliveries, especially in rural locations where our package cars often have to travel miles to make a single delivery. Imagine a triangular delivery route where the stops are miles apart by road. Sending a drone from a package car to make just one of those deliveries can reduce costly miles driven. This is a big step toward bolstering efficiency in our network and reducing our emissions at the same time.”

Rural delivery routes are UPS' most expensive to serve because of the time and vehicle expenses required to complete each delivery, the company said in a news release. A reduction of just one mile per driver per day over one year could save UPS up to $50 million, the release states.

“Drivers are the face of our company, and that won’t change,” Wallace said. “What’s exciting is the potential for drones to aid drivers at various points along their routes, helping them save time and deliver on increasing customer service needs that stem from the growth of e-commerce.”

The drone used in Monday's test docks on the roof of the delivery vehicle. A cage suspended beneath the drone extends through a hatch into the truck. A UPS driver inside the truck loads a package into the cage and presses a button on a touch screen, sending the drone on a preset autonomous route to an address. The battery-powered drone recharges while it's docked. It has a 30-minute flight time and can carry a package weighing up to 10 pounds.

