Ark Encounter opens new exhibit

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – The Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit.

The exhibit, called "Why the Bible is True" is a 2,500 square foot display that takes visitors into a the pages of a graphic novel as they follow three college students who explore questions about the truth of the Bible.

The exhibit is composed of 11 scenes. The exhibit takes up a large section of the bow end of the Ark's third deck.

The Ark Encounter has continued to see strong attendance since its grand opening in July of 2016. The 510-foot-long Ark, located off I-75 at exit 154 in Williamstown, will expand hours for Spring and Summer seasons, remaining open until 7 p.m. through May 31, and until 9 p.m. through Aug. 31.

Additional park expansions will be announced later this Spring.

