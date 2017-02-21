'Disney On Ice' tickets on sale now

Disney On Ice Passport to Adventure (Source: Disney On Ice)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Disney On Ice's Passport to Adventure tickets are on sale now.

The show is coming to the KFC Yum! Center April 13 through April 16.

The show will feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, along with characters from The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Frozen.

Tickets start at $15.

Click here to purchase tickets online, or to purchase tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.



