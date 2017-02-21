Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Valentine's Day appears in court

TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The man who is accused of killing his girlfriend on Valentine's Day appeared before a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

Timothy Riddle, 45, is charged with the shooting death of Lora Cable on Feb. 14.

Cable's body was found inside First You Medical, where she worked in Bedford, Kentucky.

Riddle entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday. He was also appointed a public defender.

Riddle is due back in court in Trimble County on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

