Yellow creek flowing in Southwest Louisville

This creek is running yellow, located off Lees Lane. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A strange sight was seen flowing through parts of Southwest Louisville on Monday and Tuesday.

A creek that runs along Lees Lane in the Rubbertown area was yellow.

Lt. Col. Matt Coulter at Lake Dreamland Fire Department says the color of the water is believed to be caused from a cleaning operation in the parking lot of Hexion.

Crews were out until late afternoon on Monday, and determined the substance in the creek to be non-toxic and non-hazardous.

Efforts to clean the creak continued on Tuesday.

