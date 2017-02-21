Former Miss Kentucky USA finalist appears before a judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The former Miss Kentucky USA finalist facing arson charges appeared before a judge on Tuesday morning.

Christen McAllister, 22, is charged with one count of arson after investigators said she admitted to setting her roommate's bed on fire.

In court Tuesday, McAllister pleaded not guilty and was ordered to have no contact with the home in which the fire was reportedly set.

McAllister is due back in court in March.

Last month, McAllister finished fifth in the Miss Kentucky USA pageant.

