Once abandoned home is remodeled, becomes affordable housing for artist

Once abandoned home is now remodeled and has been sold to a WAVE Country Artist. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Dale Mader)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As crime rates continue to increase, city officials and community leaders are seeking solutions to make neighborhoods safer for Louisville Metro residents.

A once abandoned home now has a new beginning with a WAVE Country artist. With the help of the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund, a home located off Kenny Blvd was renovated and sold to an artist with a limited income.

The artist is moving from a mold infested apartment and will receive help from LAHTF to make the home more affordable.

"There are many residents, like the person who will move into this home who are looking for safe, decent, housing that will help them live, safe, self-sufficient lives in a safe community," said Beverly Duncan with Clout.

"By working with developers like River City Housing, the LAHTF has the ability to change lives and neighborhoods," said Christie McCravy LAHTF executive director.

Even more renovations will be possible in the coming year, thanks to a $10 million allocation from the city of Louisville.

