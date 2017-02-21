Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute announce partnership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute have announced a new charitable partnership to raise funds to help provide care for women WAVE Country who lack access to breast health screenings and services.

The campaign was launched on Tuesday by opening the online nominations to select 143 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to parade on the historic race track before the running of the 143rd running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.

The new partnership and Survivors Parade are the centerpieces of the Oaks Day Pink Out celebration to raise funds and drive awareness to breast and ovarian health. Pink Out has raised more than $820,000 in the past eight years.

As part of the 2017 Pink Out, Churchill Downs will donate $50,000 to the Breast Health Program at Norton Cancer Institute. These funds will help cover the costs for at least 500 treatments for local breast cancer patients, utilizing the DigniCap scalp cooling system, which is an advanced new FDA approved technology that helps prevent significant hair loss associated with chemotherapy treatment.

Norton Cancer Institute is the first breast cancer care provider in Kentucky and the only health system within a five-state region to offer patients the innovative DigniCap scalp cooling system.

Vineyard Vines is donating 30 percent of proceeds from the sale of the three items in its Kentucky Derby collection to Norton Cancer Institute. These items include a Pink Lily tie. a bow tie, and Run for the Roses scarf that will be available starting March 15.

If you would like to support the Norton Cancer Institute from now until May 7, click here.

To nominate someone for the Survivors Parade, click here. Nominations are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 17.

