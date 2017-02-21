LMPD seeking help identifying robbery suspect - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD seeking help identifying robbery suspect

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LMPD is searching for this woman. (Source: LMPD) LMPD is searching for this woman. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – LMPD is asking for WAVE Country's help in finding a robbery suspect. 

Police say a woman entered the Dairy Queen at 11699 Dixie Highway and stole money, then fled the scene. 

She woman is a white female, described as 120 to 130 pounds, medium build and could be between 20 to 25 years old. 

No one was injured in the robbery. Anyone who has any information in the robbery is asked to call LMPD at 574-LMPD.

