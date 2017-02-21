Business catches fire on Preston Hwy, lanes shut down

Flames coming from the roof of the business. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Fire crews are working to put out flames inside a business on Preston Highway.

The fire was reported in the 6300 block of Preston Highway around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.



When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Roads in the area have been shut down to allow for fire equipment.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.

