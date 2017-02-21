700 IPOs taken out in Jefferson Co. in first year

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While most people have probably heard of an Emergency Protective Order, or EPO, more people are learning about an Interpersonal Protective Order, or IPO, that can help those in dating relationships or someone who's being stalked.

Until January of 2016, protective orders only helped those in marriages, couples who live together or have a child together. Since the IPO joined the EPO in Kentucky law, it now covers dating couples and stalking victims who may have suffered abuse or sexual assault and also need a protective order, but weren't able to get it before.

In Jefferson County, it appears the new orders have been needed with some 700 taken out in the first year.



Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said of the IPO, "Many people want to try that first, you can get something in place pretty quickly."

How fast? Twenty-four hours is about as long as it takes to get an IPO.

A stalking victim explained, "I was driving to work one day seeing him in the rear view mirror following me."

Reports like those are made daily at the Domestic Violence Intake Center at the Hall of Justice. O'Connell said the IPO recognizes everyone needs protection and that times have changed.

"The relationships between people in these years, in these decades are far different than they were traditionally," O'Connell said.

He said, sadly, more than 5,000 protective orders were needed in Jefferson County in 2016, around 700 of them were IPOs.

"Those people would not have been helped prior to this legislation in the way they're that they're now," he said of the IPO victims, "so of those 700 people we hoped that we avoided serious assaults or possible murders or anything else that could happen."

Even if a victim plans to file criminal or civil charges, O'Connell said an IPO can be a first step. The orders are registered in the state, can last several years and give police power to arrest someone who's violating the order.

Anyone who needs help or information about an IPO or EPO can get it at the Domestic Violence Intake Center at the Hall of Justice at 6th and Jefferson streets in downtown Louisville.

O'Connell said those coming in should bring as much information to that office as possible.



