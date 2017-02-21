Cure Violence training session held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An effort to Take Back Your Streets took place on Tuesday.

In 2016, the city of Louisville gave the okay to bring in the NGO "Cure Violence" project, which has successfully implemented anti-violence strategies in cities around the world.

NGO's Cure Violence uses the same health strategies used to fight infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cholera, and AIDS, the Cure Violence Health Approach reduces neighborhood violence by implementing violence Interrupters.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD seeking help identifying robbery suspect

+ Business catches fire on Preston Hwy, lanes shut down

+ Churchill Downs and Norton Cancer Institute announce partnership

A Violence Interrupter will be trained to prevent shootings and killings be detecting and interrupting potentially lethal conflicts in the community and then bringing them to a peaceful end.

Outreach workers will identify those in the community who are at a high risk of violence and work side by side with them to reach and maintain a non-violent path to a resolution.

"Our job is to stop shooting and killing on the front end once somebody gets shot and killed," said Louisville mayor, Greg Fischer. "Our job is to stop retaliation. Our job is not to go around pointing fingers saying you should do this you shouldn't do that. Our job is to meet people where they're at and build that relationship with the youth."

Cure Violence is already in place in cities like Baltimore, Chicago, and New York.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.