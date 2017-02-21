Congressman John Yarmuth speaks to UofL medical students about health care changes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth (D) spoke to students at the University of Louisville Medical School on Tuesday about expected changes in health care.

President Trump and the Republican led Congress have vowed to get rid of and replace the expansion law known as Obamacare.

Yarmuth, who is a Democrat, says he sees only two viable ways if the care system is abandoned. Yarmuth says that either going back to how things were before 2010 or going to an all-out single-payer system are the only ways.

Yarmuth said at the event on Tuesday that he was skeptical of what Republicans say they've got on the table.

"What they're trying to do now, they're scrambling if you follow this stuff in the media. I think it's pretty evident that they have all these individual concepts, most of them haven't been tried in the past, most of these are ideas and talking points that have been around for a long time," said Yarmuth.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul is among the republicans who sponsor alternative replacements.

